PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is hosting four different opportunities for residents to partake in safe October holiday activities.
Legacy Commons Virtual Costume Contest and Drive-Thru Food Bank
Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located 930 East Ave. Q-9, will host a virtual costume contest and a Halloween themed drive-thru food bank.
Seniors are encouraged to submit photos of themselves in costume online at https://form.jotform.com/CityofPalmdale/CostumeCompetition by Thursday. One winner will be selected and will receive a prize basket. Submitted photos will be featured on the Legacy Commons Facebook page.
Seniors may also show off their Halloween creativity at the Legacy Commons Halloween Themed Drive-Thru Food Bank from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Thursday by coming in costume. Decorations, Halloween music and candy will be on site. To make an appointment for the Drive-Thru Food Bank, or for more information, call 661-267-5904.
SAVES Spooktacular Drive Thru
South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), at 1002 East Ave. Q-12, will hold a drive-thru Halloween event from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday. Admission is free. Participants should enter via 11th Street East to Avenue Q-12 and into the SAVES parking lot. Treats will be given to those 18 years old and under, compliments of Hitachi Zosen Inova. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Guests must remain in their vehicles.
“With COVID-19 restrictions putting a stop to most traditional Halloween activities, we wanted to make sure that kids had an opportunity to have some fun and get some treats in a safe environment,” SAVES Coordinator Patricia Morales said.
Glow-a-Ween at DryTown
Later that night, DryTown Water Park, located at 3850-B Ave. S, will host a drive-thru Glow-a-Ween from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free and no reservations are required. Guests must remain in their vehicles while at DryTown.
“We’re looking to bring some smiles to kids by providing a venue where they can dress up, meet Dusty and Wilbur at a distance and get some candy within all the COVID-19 safety guidelines,” DryTown Water Park Manager Timothy Miller said. “We are doing everything we can to bring joy and happiness to our community.”
DryTown will also host a Virtual Costume Contest where participants will have a chance to win a Family 4-Pack of DryTown tickets. To participate, take a photo of your costume and upload it to DryTown’s Facebook or Instagram page, or email to DryTown@CityofPalmdale.org by Sunday.
Palmdale City Library October giveaway
Although still closed to walk-in services, the Palmdale City Library will give away bags of Halloween and Day of the Dead activities from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday.
Participants are encouraged to attend in costume and make their way through the spooky pathway outside the library to pick up a gift bag and book, while supplies last. There will also be photo opportunities available.
“We are excited to provide fun for Halloween and Day of the Dead in a safe way,” Youth Librarian Jacqueline Seekamp said. “The bags will include crafts, activities and small treasures for people to enjoy at home.”
The Palmdale City Library is currently open for phone reference and by appointment for holds pick-up. Hours of phone operation are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
For details, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
