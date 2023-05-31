PALMDALE — Southwest Healthcare’s Palmdale Regional Medical Center will provide no-cost hands-only CPR training on Sidewalk CPR Day, which is Monday.
Palmdale Regional, 38600 Medical Center Drive, is one of many sites across Los Angeles County that will provide this training on Monday and throughout the first week of June.
This is a come-and-go event open to the public — come any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the 10-minute training. Videos will also be available to watch.
“Citizen CPR empowers bystanders to save a life when someone suffers a heart attack,” said Chrissy Geiser, program manager of Learning and Development at Palmdale Regional. “We love to team up with the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency and the American Heart Association to bring Sidewalk CPR to our local community. We want to help as many people as possible learn how to give someone a greater chance of survival when a heart attack occurs.”
Learning hands-only CPR helps local emergency responders by focusing on the first few critical minutes following a cardiac arrest. Since the lungs and blood contain only enough oxygen to keep vital organs healthy for that amount of time, bystanders become heroes until emergency responders arrive on scene. With each chest compression using hands-only CPR, ordinary citizens can easily provide the ongoing blood flow needed to give the patient a much better chance of survival once responders arrive.
Once trained, citizens are encouraged to download the PulsePoint app to receive notifications that someone nearby is in need of CPR.
Only 32% of victims receive CPR from a bystander.
For details about this upcoming training, contact Palmdale Regional Education Department at 661-382-5604.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.