PALMDALE — Nana Deeb has been appointed chief executive officer at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, following the May retirement of former CEO Dick Allen.
Deeb comes to the center with more than 20 years experience as a healthcare executive, most recently at San Gabriel Valley Medical-AHMC Health Care, where she served as CEO, the past two years, according to the announcement from Palmdale Regional.
There, she provided strategic, operational and financial oversight of a 273-bed acute care hospital.
She is no stranger to the Antelope Valley, having previously served as senior vice president of operations at Antelope Valley Hospital (now Medical Center) in Lancaster.
Her career also includes time as chief operating officer at CommonSpirit Health in the Los Angeles area.
Deeb received her master’s degree of business administration in healthcare administration and bachelor’s of science degree in health sciences from Purdue University.
“I am excited to join the Palmdale Regional family,” Deeb said. “It is with the greatest pride that we lead in our commitment to providing our patients and our community with the most compassionate and uncompromising standards. We are dedicated to continuing our quest to achieve ‘Excellence in Care.’ ”
Deeb follows Allen, who served at Palmdale Regional Medical Center for nearly a decade, joining the hospital, in the fall of 2012, not quite two years after the region’s newest facility opened, in 2010. He followed in the footsteps of Robert Trautman, who led the transition from the former Lancaster Community Hospital to Palmdale Regional.
The Palmdale facility underwent a period of growth and expanded services during Allen’s tenure.
The hospital opened The Rehabilitation Institute, the only acute rehabilitation unit in the high desert providing care for patients who have had strokes, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and other debilitating conditions.
The Birth Place, a 25-bed labor and delivery program with private rooms, was opened, last year. A neonatal intensive care unit is expected to open, this year.
Surgical services at Palmdale Regional also expanded during Allen’s tenure, with three new surgical suites and the installation of an advanced robotic platform that allows for minimally-invasive surgical procedures.
