Nana Deeb

DEEB

PALMDALE — Nana Deeb has been appointed chief executive officer at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, following the May retirement of former CEO Dick Allen.

Deeb comes to the center with more than 20 years experience as a healthcare executive, most recently at San Gabriel Valley Medical-AHMC Health Care, where she served as CEO, the past two years, according to the announcement from Palmdale Regional.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.