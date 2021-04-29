PALMDALE — Nominations open Friday for the Palmdale High School 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame.
Alumni are honored for success in one of seven categories: community service, visual and performing arts or journalism, government service, sports, science, education or business.
Nominees are Palmdale High graduates who should have outstanding careers that have resulted in direct and significant impacts in their fields for at least five years.
The school typically honors inductees with a ceremony on homecoming night. However, the school did not hold a ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees were Richard Montalto, Class of 1994, for community service; Thomas “Greg” Bruner, Class of 1998, and Judy Collier, Class of 2001, for government service; Vicky (McClung) Vogel, Class of 1980, for education; Mark Montrose, Class of 1972, for science; Tom Taylor, Class of 1980, for sports; and Gary Lancaster, Class of 1984, for business.
Palmdale High started its Alumni Hall of Fame in 2002. Inductee plaques are displayed in the school’s administration office.
The goal was to show students how that they too can achieve amazing things in their lives with a good foundation that starts at school.
Nomination forms will be available at www.palmdalehs.org
The deadline for submissions is May 21.
