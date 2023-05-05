PALMDALE — The Palmdale High School Health Careers Academy will host a Cardiac Heart Screening and blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the school, 2137 East Ave. R.

The blood drive will take place in the parking lot. Ite is open to anyone 17 years of age and older (age 16 with parent permission). Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds. Bring identification. Visit https://bit.ly/411pwHz to make an appointment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.