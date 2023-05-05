PALMDALE — The Palmdale High School Health Careers Academy will host a Cardiac Heart Screening and blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the school, 2137 East Ave. R.
The blood drive will take place in the parking lot. Ite is open to anyone 17 years of age and older (age 16 with parent permission). Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds. Bring identification. Visit https://bit.ly/411pwHz to make an appointment.
The Saving Hearts Foundation cardiac screening is open to anyone ages 12 to 35. Participants get a free EKG heart screening to test for cardiac abnormalities. Masks or vaccination against COVID-19 is not required; however, wearing a mask is recommended. Visit https://savingheartsfoundation.com/palmdale-high-school/ to register.
The screen is not intended for children who have a diagnosed heart condition and are followed by a cardiologist. The screen is intended to identify an undiagnosed heart disease and should not be a substitute for a cardiology visit or follow-up testing. Information relayed during heart screenings are intended for recommendation purposes only and not as formal diagnoses. Participants are urged to follow up with their own primary care physician or cardiologist to further discuss their findings.
