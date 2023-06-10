PALMDALE — Fiona Currie of Palmdale was a 9-year-old fifth-grader at Leona Valley Elementary School three years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Today, she is a 12-year-old college graduate (with honors) and a high school freshman.
When the pandemic struck, millions of students across the state were forced to continue their education through distance learning. Fiona’s parents, Roderick and Blanca Currie, decided to home-school Fiona.
“Nothing was happening, there was no learning happening and there was a whole lot of time off,” Roderick Currie said of the disruption to education during the early days of the pandemic.
The couple decided to take matters into their own hands and started home-schooling Fiona.
“We didn’t have any idea what to do,” he said. “We have no background in teaching or anything like that.”
As the couple researched how to home-school their daughter, they learned about the Los Angeles Community College District’s concurrent enrollment program. The program requires a letter of recommendation from a school principal or official for students younger than 14 years old.
“In the case of home-school, I’m the principal, so I got to approve her college credits,” Roderick Currie said. “We had no ambitions of her getting a college degree.”
The Curries enrolled their daughter in a college-level online writing class to help the youngster improve her writing skills. She was 9 years old.
“My wife and I said from the start that we were not going to hold her hand. We were not going to sit with her or anything like that,” Roderick Currie said. “We were just going to be hands off and let her take control. We want her to grow up to be an independent young lady.”
Still, when your 9-year-old daughter is taking her first college course, the Curries couldn’t help but watch from the doorway.
“The professor comes on the screen and all the students are going around doing their introductions, it came to Fiona’s turn and Fiona has the web cam on and she’s so little in the chair and obviously she looked like a little kid. The professor said, ‘Is your mommy or daddy taking this class?’ ” Roderick Currie recalled. “We all thought it was kind of funny.”
He added: “Fiona said, ‘No, I’m the one taking the class; I’m the student.’ The professor was amazed by that, probably the youngest student they have ever had at 9 years old.”
Fiona graduated from LA City College with a 4.0 grade-point average (summa cum laude) and an associate of arts degree in studio art. Her graduation ceremony was Tuesday at the Greek Theatre. She is the youngest graduate in LA City College’s 94-year history. When it was announced at the ceremony, Fiona got a standing ovation from the crowd. There were 1,206 graduates.
“Fiona did awesome,” Roderick Currie said. “She just took to it right away. She wasn’t afraid to ask questions.”
Armineh Dereghishian, dean of Student Services for LA City College, wrote in an email that they are waiting on confirmation of Fiona’s status as the youngest-ever graduate.
LA City College has a dual enrollment program that typically enrolls students between the seventh and 12th grades. The college partners with 60 high schools in Los Angeles to host dual enrollment courses at their campuses or online. Students typically take one or two dual enrollment classes per semester, and make progress toward their AA degree, career technical education certificate, or transfer credits to a four-year university. Students can also enroll in courses outside of their school through the concurrent enrollment program, like Fiona did.
“We definitely do not have students typically enrolling at the age of 9,” Dereghishian wrote. “Fiona is unique and incredible in that way.”
Dereghishian noted Fiona graduated with honors.
“Once again, we are incredibly proud of Fiona and her stellar academic accomplishment,” she wrote. “We commend her and her parents for the dedication and grit it took to progress through college level courses at such an early age.”
“It was very fun,” Fiona said of the graduation ceremony. “It was also exciting just to be there with the other students. I felt very proud for others and also very happy for myself that I actually managed to graduate and also be at the ceremony.”
At the graduation ceremony, one of Fiona’s professors praised Fiona as one of his best students because she was not afraid to ask questions, she participated in the class and she kept her web cam on during class, Roderick Currie said.
Blanca Currie is “very proud of my girl and all of her hard work and efforts,” she said. “I don’t believe my child is gifted or better than any other child. Every child has their own unique talents, and it is our job as parents to nurture and help them grow those talents.”
Fiona chose LA City College due to its arts program.
“My wife really wanted her to be a lawyer,” Roderick said. “She’s just not into it; it’s not going to happen. We want her to be happy in life to do something that she loves; what she loves is art.”
Fiona hopes to attend Otis College of Art and Design, a private art and design school in Los Angeles, when she is older.
Fiona started drawing when she was about 3 years old. She is a fan of the bestselling “Wings of Fire” fantasy series by Tui T. Sutherland and published by Scholastic Inc.
“I draw a lot of dragons,” she said.
Fiona posts her artwork on her Instagram account @artwithfiona. Some of the images posted are college assignments and others were done in her free time.
“I really enjoy simple drawings and like using pencil drawing,” she said. “I also like water colors and I really like practicing experiments with digital art.”
Fiona got along with her fellow college students.
“Lots of classes wanted me to work with other students,” she said. “The other students didn’t really care about my age; most of them didn’t even ask. Age wasn’t really an issue.”
Fiona needed at least 60 units to earn her associate degree. She has 75 credits and is still going.
“The plan right now is to keep on getting more credits from LA City College,” Roderick said. “By Christmas of this year, she’ll finish her second AA and by the end of next year she’ll have her third AA, so she’ll have three of them by the time she’s 14.”
Fiona said her second AA degree is going to be general arts. Of course, earning an associate of arts degree isn’t just art classes; she also had to take general education classes such as math, science, English, humanities and history. She took college-level algebra and math for liberal arts students.
“It was tough, but it was fun,” she said.
She also took Spanish classes. She is working toward earning Intersegmental General Education Transfer Curriculum, a series of courses that California community college students can complete to satisfy most freshman/sophomore-level general education requirements before transferring to a University of California campus.
Fiona will finish ninth grade in a couple of weeks. She will complete her 10th through 12th grades over the next three years.
“We’re not trying to accelerate the high school because this whole situation creates all kinds of dilemmas, where, if she’s going to done with high school and done with college, what’s next,” Roderick Currie said.
