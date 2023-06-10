Young graduate

Fiona Currie, 12, graduated with honors from Los Angeles City College on Tuesday with an associate of arts degree in studio art.

 Photo courtesy of Roderick Currie

PALMDALE — Fiona Currie of Palmdale was a 9-year-old fifth-grader at Leona Valley Elementary School three years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Today, she is a 12-year-old college graduate (with honors) and a high school freshman.

When the pandemic struck, millions of students across the state were forced to continue their education through distance learning. Fiona’s parents, Roderick and Blanca Currie, decided to home-school Fiona.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.