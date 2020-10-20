PALMDALE — With the General Election looming around the corner, Los Angeles County has added two new voting locations and an additional drop box location on Palmdale’s West side.
The LA County Record-Recorder/County clerk has added two new in-person voting locations at Hillview Middle School, 40525 Peonza Lane; and Joe Walker Middle School, 5632 W. Ave. L-8. The new vote by mail drop box has been installed at Ana Verde Park, 2820 Greenbrier St.
The additional voting locations and new drop box location will supplement the one and only voting center at Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway, on the West side of Palmdale, which was already established by LA County.
Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy thanked the county for addressing the lack of voting locations on Palmdale’s West side.
“Many thanks to LA County and the Westside School District for collaborating and quickly addressing the need for more voting locations on the west side of Palmdale,” he said.
The City of Palmdale’s City Clerk’s office would also like to remind voters about the changes in the election process. All registered voters will be mailed a vote by mail ballot as a safe and accessible option during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voters will be able to return their ballots by mail (no postage necessary), at any vote by mail drop box location, or at any vote center in LA County.
Voting centers will provide a safe option for those wishing to vote in person. A list of the vote centers is available at www.LAvote.net
Information about official drop boxes can be found at www.lavote.net/docs/rrcc/election-info/VBM-Drop-Box-Flyer.pdf and locations for drop boxes are online at www.locator.lavote.net/locations/
