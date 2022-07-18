PALMDALE — Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado will get a 3% salary increase and a three-year extension to his employment agreement.
Maldonado’s new base annual salary is now approximately $269,319. His employment agreement, which was set to expire, on June 30, 2023, will expire, on June 30, 2026.
The Board voted 4-0 at the July 12 meeting to approve the employment agreement, with Clerk Anthony Hunt absent.
“I just want to thank you for the opportunity to continue leading the school District with the passion that I always have,” Maldonado said, adding he would continue to ensure the District is successful and leading the way.”
Palmdale School District ranked last in superintendent compensation of comparable districts and some smaller districts, according to a 2020 survey of superintendent salaries included as part of the staff report.
The new agreement includes step increases in the salary schedule for the superintendent.
“Over time, and it will take several years, step increases will help close the gap in annual base pay between the superintendent and his significantly better-compensated colleagues at comparable districts,” the report said.
The agreement includes reimbursement for Maldonado to obtain his doctorate, which cost $25,000, last year. After completion of his doctorate, Maldonado will be eligible for the doctorate stipend.
The agreement includes a $120 per month increase in Maldonado’s auto allowance — equal to one tank of gas.
