PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s Board of Education will hold a public hearing, today, to collect input on two proposed draft maps that divide the District into five trustee areas.
The District is in the process of transitioning from an at-large election system, where all registered voters within the District’s boundaries vote for any candidate, to a by-trustee area election system where only those registered voters who live within the designated trustee area can vote for the candidate, who must also live in the area.
The District initiated the transition, in October, after it received a letter from attorney Kevin Shenkman on behalf of his clients, the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and its members who live within the District’s boundaries. Shenkman’s letter alleged the District’s current at-large election system violates the California Voting Rights Act and dilutes the influence of Latino voters.
Consultant Bear Demographics and Research created the two draft maps. The maps divide the District’s total population of approximately 144,342 people into five roughly equal trustee areas. The draft maps meet the legal requirement of less than 10% of total population deviation. The total population deviance for Draft Map 1 is 4.8% and the total population deviance for Draft Map 2 is 5.8%. The proposed maps must also be contiguous, geographically compact and follow natural boundaries and streets. They should also preserve neighborhood and communities of interest.
Under both proposed draft maps, Trustee Area 3, which includes the center of the City of Palmdale, would not have a current trustee living there. That seat will not come up for election, until November 2026. Trustee Area 1 has two trustees, Nancy Smith and Ralph Velador. Smith, Velador and Simone Zulu Diol were reelected in the Nov. 9 election. Their terms do not expire, until December 2026. The trustees who live in Trustee Areas 2 and 4 will be up for election, in November 2024.
Draft Map No. 1’s five trustee areas range in size from 27,937 people with a Latino population of 58.5% for Trustee Area 1 to 29,308 people with a Latino population of 73.2% for Trustee Area 2. Trustee Area 3 has 29,300 people with a Latino population of 69.9%; Trustee Area 4 has 29,074 people with a Latino population of 71.2%; and Trustee Area 5 has 28,723 people with a Latino population of 60.3%.
Draft Map No. 2’s five trustee areas range in size from 28,017 people with a Latino population of 60.7% for Trustee Area 1 to 29,676 people with a Latino population of 71.8% for Trustee Area 2. Trustee Area 3 has 28,745 people with a Latino population of 67.7%; Trustee Area 4 has 29,367 people with a Latino population of 72.6%; and Trustee Area 5 has 28,537 people with a Latino population of 60.1%.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., today, at the District office, 39139 10th St. East.
A community meeting on the proposed trustee area maps is also scheduled for 5 p.m., Wednesday, at David G. Millen Magnet Academy, 39221 22nd St. West.
“We want to hear from the community,” Superintendent Raul Maldonado said.
The Board is expected to adopt the final boundaries map at the Jan. 17 Board meeting.
