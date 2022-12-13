PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s Board of Education will hold a public hearing, today, to collect input on two proposed draft maps that divide the District into five trustee areas.

The District is in the process of transitioning from an at-large election system, where all registered voters within the District’s boundaries vote for any candidate, to a by-trustee area election system where only those registered voters who live within the designated trustee area can vote for the candidate, who must also live in the area.

