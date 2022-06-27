PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District Board of Education unanimously approved the Expanded Learning Opportunities program to provide funding for after-school and summer school enrichment programs for transitional kindergarten through sixth grade.
Expanded Learning refers to before school, after school, summer or intercession learning programs that focus on developing the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs and interests of pupils through hands-on, engaging learning experiences, according to a staff report.
“It is the intent of the Legislature that expanded learning programs are pupil-centered, results-driven, include community partners, and complement, but do not replicate, learning activities in the regular school day and school year,” the report said.
The District will receive approximately $14.29 million to carry out the plan at 24 school sites.
The program goals include improving student engagement and achievement through access to powerful learning opportunities. Planned program activities will vary by school site with the goal to maximize academic achievement and positive youth development, according to the plan.
Educational components include homework support grouped by grade level, activities or games to support skills such as high frequency words, sight words, math facts and vocabulary development. Other components include drama, dance and music productions, organized sports and recreation programs, world languages including Spanish and STEAM activities.
