On Monday, Acton’s resident Deputy Martinez and Deputy Courtial with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station, distributed toys to approximately 25 children at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Agua Dulce. Once they were done there, they proceeded to bring other toys to Shepherd Church Agua Dulce in Agua Dulce for donation.
