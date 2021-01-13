Deputy Toy Distribution Agua Dulce

Palmdale Station Facebook page

On Monday, Acton’s resident Deputy Martinez and Deputy Courtial with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station, distributed toys to approximately 25 children at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Agua Dulce. Once they were done there, they proceeded to bring other toys to Shepherd Church Agua Dulce in Agua Dulce for donation. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.