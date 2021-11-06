PALMDALE — The City Council elected to make Juneteenth a city holiday, which will mean that city offices will be closed, along with providing a day off for employees.
The Council voted 4-0 for the holiday designation, on Tuesday, with Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt absent.
June 19, known as Juneteenth, was proclaimed a federal holiday earlier this year. It commemorates the date in 1865 when word of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the Civil War reached Texas. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has long been celebrated by the African-American community.
The Council was presented with the option of making Juneteenth a city holiday, or designating it as a floating holiday, meaning city offices would remain open and employees would have the option to work or observe the holiday on that day.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo said he felt the intention of declaring it a federal holiday was to have it observed nationwide, not as a floating day off.
“I don’t think it should be up to the local jurisdictions whether it should be a floating holiday,” he said.
Councilmember Richard Loa suggested continuing the matter to gather public input about how the city should mark the holiday, but he agreed to the holiday designation.
At the same time it approved the Juneteenth holiday observance, the Council also agreed to some changes to personnel policies.
The Council approved increasing the number of times each year non-union employees may buy back unused leave from two to four.
This brings non-union employees into line with agreements signed with the city’s unions, according to the staff report.
The Council vote also approved a policy change to suspend caps on how much vacation time employees may accrue during the COVID-19 emergency. This is to compensate for the fact that travel has been limited during the pandemic, affecting how employees use vacation time, according to the staff report.
Once the pandemic emergency ends, the cap will resume and employees will have three years to comply.
