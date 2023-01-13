Palmdale meetings

The Palmdale City Council debated, but took no action, on changes to the Council’s meeting days and times. At the same time, they approved removing the requirement for a separately noticed public hearing for all ordinance changes, leaving it for only where required by state law.

PALMDALE — After lengthy debate, the City Council decided to keep the date and time of its monthly meetings the same, but unanimously agreed to remove the requirement to provide separate public notice of every ordinance change as a public hearing.

The dual-purpose ordinance proposed, on Wednesday, recommended changing meetings to Thursdays, as well as dropping the public notice requirement for every ordinance change.

