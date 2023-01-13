PALMDALE — After lengthy debate, the City Council decided to keep the date and time of its monthly meetings the same, but unanimously agreed to remove the requirement to provide separate public notice of every ordinance change as a public hearing.
The dual-purpose ordinance proposed, on Wednesday, recommended changing meetings to Thursdays, as well as dropping the public notice requirement for every ordinance change.
The meeting change was proposed by staff following a survey of more than 100 residents conducted, in July and August, at the request of Council, Interim City Manager Ronda Perez said.
In that survey, as well as a companion survey of more than 90 staff members, Wednesday was the preferred day for meetings, she said, followed by Tuesday and Thursday.
Perez said there are potential benefits to moving the meetings to Thursdays, as the agenda posting requirements would mean agendas would be posted, on Monday, as opposed to the prior Thursday, as it is now. This would provide some additional opportunities for briefings and outreach.
“So if the public wanted Wednesday, and the staff wanted Wednesday, why are you recommending Thursday?” Mayor Laura Bettencourt asked.
Perez said Council — specifically members who remain on the Council following the election — had requested Thursday previously, so it remained the recommendation.
“I did not request that,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said. Bishop, Councilmember Richard Loa and Bettencourt are the only council members remaining from the prior makeup.
“I don’t like the idea that we would give direction to staff, on Thursday night, and then they would go home for three days, and then go back, Monday. I don’t think that’s very efficient,” Bishop said.
The survey showed overwhelming preference for Wednesdays, Loa said, which people are already used to.
“Stability, I think, encourages participation,” he said.
While keeping the day to Wednesday had broad support, the Council had more difficulty in determining when the meetings would start. Two options were provided in the survey, 5 and 7 p.m., but it was unclear if it meant maintaining holding the Council’s closed session at 5 p.m., and the open meeting for the public at 7 p.m. — the current format — or if it meant the open meeting started at 5 p.m.
Unable to reach an agreement on the start time for closed versus open session, the Council agreed to leave it as is for the time being.
The second part of the proposed ordinance, which passed unanimously, would remove the existing requirement in the Municipal Code that can be interpreted that all ordinance changes require a public hearing, which necessitates a public notice in separate from the agenda posting.
Some ordinance changes — such as those dealing with land use matters or special taxes— are required to be public hearings by state law. That practice would not change, Interim City Attorney Scott Porter said.
Other ordinance changes would be considered as part of the Council action agenda, and posted with the agenda and allowing for public comment during the meeting. This is the typical practice in other cities, he said.
The city could benefit from this change with some small savings in publishing and staff costs — estimated to be about $2,000 each — and would provide some flexibility without the longer noticing period for a public hearing, Porter said.
The proposed ordinance essentially would state the city will follow state law for public hearings, he said.
Council members and members of the public were concerned the change would limit the public’s knowledge of proposed changes and ability to provide input on them.
The proposed ordinance will not change the ability for public input, just change the notification to the regular agenda posting and move where in the meeting the item is placed, Porter said.
“The public will not be denied the opportunity to speak, ever, for the presentation of any ordinance,” Councilmember Andrea Alarcon said.
