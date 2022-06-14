PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, will consider a rate hike for services from WM (formerly Waste Management) to accommodate the state’s new regulations for separating all organics from other trash for recycling.
The proposed increase for the coming year, in the form of an amendment to WM’s franchise agreement with the city, would amount to 25% for residential customers, with monthly bills rising from $26.68 to $33.41 for the majority of Palmdale residents, according to the staff report.
Commercial rates are proposed to increase by 16% and industrial accounts by 7%.
These proposed increases all include the annual 4.7% rate increase allowed under the agreement, based on US Department of Labor cost indexes.
The proposed rate hikes — beyond the standard annual increase — were negotiated by the city to comply with a new state law intended to decrease greenhouse gases released by decomposing organic waste.
Organic matter, which includes food waste, yard clippings and even food packaging such as pizza boxes and tea bags, produces methane as it decomposes. Methane is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
The state law, Senate Bill 1383, was passed, in 2016, to address the issue of methane and other pollutants released by organic waste in landfills. It set a target of reducing organic waste by 50% by 2020 and 75% by 2025.
According to CalRecycle, landfills release 20% of the state’s methane pollution and organic waste such as food scraps, yard clippings and paper make up half of what is dumped in California landfills.
Much like separating recyclables, separating organic waste from other trash is intended to keep it from landfills.
All residents and businesses are required to participate in the program and separate their trash.
According to an analysis included in the staff report, the collection fees paid by Palmdale residents will remain roughly in the middle of those collected by 70 Los Angeles County jurisdictions, moving up from 32nd to 48th.
The amendment to the franchise agreement would also add a new rate category for residential contaminated recycling and organics bins — essentially a fine for not properly separating these items. The fee, $22.40 per occurrence, would not be assessed without prior notification and attempts to work with the customers, according to the staff report.
In addition, fees paid by WM to the city would be added or modified. These are to offset the compliance costs to the city and for continuing efforts against illegal dumping.
The City Council meets in open session at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy.
Participation is also available via Zoom at Webinar attendee link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88628334141? pwd=L3RyMDdZNkloc25Wc2puOHJ2STl1QT09 or via phone at 253-215-8782, Webinar ID: 886 2833 4141, Passcode: 943968.
