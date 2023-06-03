PALMDALE — The City Council will consider an update to the city’s homeless plan during its regular meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting begins at 5 pm. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PALMDALE — The City Council will consider an update to the city’s homeless plan during its regular meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting begins at 5 pm. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.
Under consideration is an update to the 2018 plan, for the years 2023-2027. It includes information on the state of homelessness in Palmdale — from a 2022 survey — and goals and steps to take to alleviate it. It is based on information gathered during community meetings, outreach and surveys conducted earlier this year.
The draft plan was developed with the aid of surveys of 108 of the city’s unsheltered population, which numbers 241 according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority 2022 count.
According to the draft plan, the city’s unsheltered population increased by 19%, from 208 to 241, while the Antelope Valley as a whole saw an increase of 41%. Of the 241 people in the 2022 count, 68 were considered sheltered, either in emergency shelters or transitional housing.
Based on the surveys, Palmdale’s homeless population is largely white men between ages 40 and 49. Comparing the 2018 survey with 2022, there was an increase in the number of individuals living on the street in tents, encampments and the like, from 33% of those surveyed in 2018 to 58% in 2022, although the overall numbers were lower.
The draft plan’s goals for 2023-2027 include homelessness prevention, by creating pathways to housing, empowering local service providers with resources and information and measuring local progress.
Among the proposed strategies to prevent homelessness in the community are the relocation of the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services to a larger facility, establishing a domestic violence shelter in Palmdale and developing foster family housing where foster children may live with their siblings.
To aid those who are homeless, the draft plan calls for both outreach and resources for individuals, as well as developing housing opportunities. Among the strategies to achieve this are continuing to partner for the winter shelter program, creating a “tiny homes” community with supportive services and partnering with other organizations for transitional, family and permanent supportive housing.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.