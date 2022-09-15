City of Palmdale logo

PALMDALE — The City Council is considering increasing — or in some cases offering — stipends to members of the various commissions to compensate those who dedicate hours of work.

The matter was brought up, at the Sept. 7 meeting, at the request of Mayor Steve Hofbauer, who was not in attendance.

