PALMDALE — The City Council is considering increasing — or in some cases offering — stipends to members of the various commissions to compensate those who dedicate hours of work.
The matter was brought up, at the Sept. 7 meeting, at the request of Mayor Steve Hofbauer, who was not in attendance.
“It seems patently unfair for us to continue to give city staff raises and then ask our residents who donate their time to work for free,” Councilmember Laura Bettencourt said. “I really think it’s in the best interest of the community.”
“We should not expect people to work for free all the time,” she said.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo supported the idea, but not the suggestion to have staff prepare a report on possible stipend rates for the Council to consider at a later date. Doing so would only delay the increases, he said.
As an example, the five Planning Commissioners receive $100 per month. “That’s just nothing,” Carrillo said, suggesting that $250 would be more appropriate, for those and other commissions as well.
“I don’t think we need to spend time in having a study done, which might take some time,” he said. “We want to show appreciation for what they do.”
While sharing the sentiment, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa said he didn’t think they could act on the matter immediately, and that they would need to know what parameters they could work within, given any applicable state regulations.
The Council agreed to direct staff to research which commissions do and do not already have stipends and what those stipends are, as well as the time commitments required.
Interim City Attorney Scott Porter also cautioned that any commission members who receive a stipend are also required to complete two hours of training per year, through the city.
“Just so you’re aware there are implications beyond purely fiscal,” he said.
