PALMDALE — The City Council will consider a two-year budget, which includes spending priorities for federal COVID-19 relief funds and the new Measure AV sales tax, during its meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
The proposed fiscal years 2021-2023 budget forecasts General Fund revenues of $86.8 million against expenses of $85.15 million in 2021-2022, and General Fund revenues of $87.38 million and expenses of $88.15 million in 2022-2023, according to the staff report.
The General Fund supports most of the city’s day-to-day operations.
The budget forecasts a 2% increase in property tax revenues, thanks to increasing property values, and 5% increase in sales taxes, based on economic performance.
Salaries and benefits are expected to increase by 5%, with 3% in wage increases and a 2% cost of living increase.
The city’s contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is expected to increase 1.45%, or $1.2 million. In addition, the city will take on the full contract cost of sheriff’s support for transit services, for which the city previously received $1.6 million from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.
The budget also proposes adding 26 new positions in 2021-2022 and 10 additional positions in 2022-2023.
Fiscal year 2021-2022 will be the first full year of the Measure AV sales tax, approved by voters in November. The budget forecasts approximately $15.5 million in revenues, of which about half — $7.9 million — will support public safety enhancements and to maintain existing services.
Economic development programs to support small businesses and Operation Jumpstart are slated to receive $632,000; code compliance enhancements will get $523,700; $250,000 is set aside for emergency management; mental health programs and community partnerships are budgeted at $300,000 each and the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services is budgeted for $150,000 of these funds.
Palmdale also expects to receive approximately $35.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March.
The largest portion of these funds, $10 million each year, is budgeted to launch a community sponsorship program for grants to local organizations to implement plans to enhance quality of life in Palmdale.
Nearly $4.3 million will be used to reimburse the city’s General Fund and Dry Town Water Park for losses due to pandemic closures.
More than $1 million is allocated to city facilities to allow for increased educational opportunities for students, a result of schools and other public facilities being closed during the pandemic.
A marketing campaign to encourage Palmdale as a film location is slated to receive $250,000, and $125,000 to expand Internet access is budgeted.
The joint effort between the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster to collaborate on regional economic development activities will receive $125,000, as well.
The budget plan continues activities begun in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the city’s Strategic and Renaissance plans. This includes the Palmdale Cares programs; enhanced food distribution programs at SAVES, Legacy Commons and through other community charities; Operation Jumpstart Part III; reopening of recreation activities, venues and events; continued rental and mortgage assistance; community grants; continued small business support programs; support programs for community partners; and infrastructure investment.
In compliance with the April 15 County of Los Angeles Public Health Order, the Council Chamber will be open for public comment, including public seating available at limited capacity. The agenda is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings
The public may address the Council regarding items listed or not listed on the printed agenda. Unless otherwise extended by a majority vote, comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Those wishing to comment but not in attendance may log in through Zoom at 1-669-900-9128; Webinar ID 949 1762 4239; Passcode 085625. The Webinar attendee link is https://zoom.us/j/94917624239 pwd=WDBTYmpUcVFscktXLzRyUXBGYVdEdz09.
Residents who wish to submit written comments on agenda items may do so using the eComment feature. To comment, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page at cityofpalmdale.org. Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of your selected meeting. Then, scroll through the agenda to find the item for which you would like to provide a comment, and select that item to input your comments. You may either sign in to your SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. Enter your comment in the field provided, and type in your name before submitting your comment.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
For details, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.