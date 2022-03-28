PALMDALE — Lenton Company would like to brighten residents’ yards and bring awareness to World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for Ukraine efforts to feed refugees of the war in Ukraine.
The Palmdale-based remodeling company launched a local initiative, last Monday, to distribute self-contained sunflower grow kits. Sunflowers are Ukraine’s national flower. The company purchased several hundred kits to distribute to Antelope and Santa Clarita valley neighbors.
“So far we’ve given them out to our clients and people who come to the office but we would love to give more out,” Evelyn Lenton said.
They have about 200 kits remaining. There is no suggested donation for the kits, only for recipients to consider making a direct donation to World Central Kitchen at a level comfortable for them. Visit wck.org for details.
“We just felt like we needed to do something,” Lenton said. “Rather than just read all the news reports we wanted to do something.”
Residents may call 661-273-9179 to reserve a complimentary grow-kit or pick one up at Lenton Company Design Studio, 530 Commerce Ave., Suite C, in Palmdale between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“As an Antelope Valley family-owned Design-Build-Remodel business for three generations, we know the kitchen is the heart of the home,” co-owner Rob Lenton said. “The kitchen fuels the body, feeds the family, and provides sustenance for all who enter. It creates a gathering place where love, nourishment, and fellowship flourish.”
He added: “Our collective hearts break at the loss of home, life, and security for the people of Ukraine. That’s why we’ve chosen to partner with the World Central Kitchen and their frontline Chefs for Ukraine humanitarian effort to feed refugees of the war in Ukraine.”
As of March 12, the World Central Kitchen activated operations in over 55 cities, served more than one million meals through more than 330 distribution points since Russia’s invasion, according to a news release. The relief effort continues to grow even supporting restaurants in Ukrainian cities, which remain under active attack.
