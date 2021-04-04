PALMDALE — City administrative and business offices will reopen for walk-in visitation beginning Monday.
Regular business hours will continue from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing, capacity limitations, wearing facial coverings and temperature-taking will be practiced.
The Palmdale City Library will also open to walk-in customers from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Residents are encouraged to use online methods to conduct business when possible. Library materials may be ordered, and online services such as Homework Help, and eLibrary may be accessed 24 hours a day, every day at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations
Business licenses may be paid online by visiting https://palmdale.hdlgov.com/
The Palmdale Playhouse, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors and Chimbole Cultural Center remain closed.
South Antelope Valley Emergency Services is open to provide critical food resources. Food distribution is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Recipients must be in line by 3:30 p.m.
Public meetings, including the City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, will be closed to in-person attendance. Interested persons may participate via Zoom webcast by going to the link https://zoom.us/j/97018719522?pwd=VEF6MlQ2SUlSR1M5cFhuZS9wZjF1UT09
Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669-900-9128, with the webinar ID 970 1871 9522 and passcode 118496.
The agenda is at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings
Among the topics will be discussion on the formation of a citywide voting redistricting commission. Participants who wish to comment on agenda items without logging in via Zoom may use the eComment feature. To comment, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page at www.cityofpalmdale.org
Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of your selected meeting. Then scroll through the agenda to find the item for which you would like to provide a comment, and select that item to input your comments. Participants may either sign in to a SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. Enter comments in the field provided and type in your name before submitting a comment. One hour before the start of each meeting, eComments may not be submitted.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
