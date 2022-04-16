PALMDALE — Spring Storytime at the Palmdale City Library for young children begins, on Tuesday, and will run through June 1.
“Studies show that the best thing you can do to get kids ready for school is to read to them,” Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith said in a release announcing the program. “Our Storytimes make learning and reading fun and engaging for kids and paves the way for happiness and success later in life.”
Bilingual story time for all ages will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m., on Tuesdays.
On Wednesdays, toddlers ages one to three years will enjoy story time from 9:30 to 10 a.m., and preschoolers ages three to five years from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Storytime sessions take place next door to the library at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
Registration is required to take part. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/palmdale-city-library-storytime-37209 to register online.
Online registration for each session will open one week before. Reminders may be set up in advance on the library’s Eventbrite registration page, by clicking on the future session desired.
“Storytime is also a great way for little ones to start to socialize, and for their grownups to feel the support of the community,” Library Associate and Storytime Lead Fawn Kemble said.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., on Sunday.
Call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library for details.
