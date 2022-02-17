PALMDALE — As COVID-19 cases recede, City Hall reopened, on Tuesday, to the public without an appointment.
The city shifted to requiring appointments for visits to City Hall on Jan. 5 in an effort to avoid large numbers of people gathered during the recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the more easily transmitted Omicron variant.
With the reduction in case numbers and a seeming end to the latest surge, City Hall is back to its regular hours for walk-in visits, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. City offices are closed on Fridays.
The City continues to follow the Los Angeles County Public Health Order requiring wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
