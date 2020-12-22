PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will be closed Thursday through Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, as part of a cost saving unpaid furlough. City offices will reopen for regular business hours, 7:30 am to 6 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Public works crews will be working through the furlough to handle any emergencies that may arise. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes or broken sprinkler lines in City parks and landscaped areas. To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338. Issues may also be reported online at www.CityofPalmdale.org
Maintenance functions such as street sweeping and park maintenance will continue during the furlough. In the event of emergencies residents may call the city’s emergency number at 661-267-5338 and city staff will respond.
The City’s furlough does not affect local Los Angeles County Sheriff’s or Fire services.
The Palmdale City Library is open for pick up and phone services only during the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be closed to those services Thursday and Friday and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The Library will reopen at 10 a.m., Saturday for phone and pick-up services. Online services will be available during the closure at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) will be closed during the furlough but hold regular food distribution from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 29 and Dec. 31. Participants must be in line by 3:30 p.m.
The Palmdale Transportation Center will remain open providing Metrolink and Greyhound service on its regular schedule, except on the federally recognized observance of Christmas Day this Friday and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, when the facility will be open on a Sunday schedule.
Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will close Thursday and will resume senior food distribution on Dec. 29. Staff will be available to take phone calls for food services Dec. 28 through 31. During the furlough, food distribution for seniors, as well as the congregate meal program provided by Santa Clarita Valley Senior Services and a modified box lunch schedule at Legacy Commons will take place as indicated below:
Today: SCV Boxed Lunch program with prior registration for seniors at 11 a.m.
Today: Legacy Commons Supplemental Grocery Food Distribution from 1 to 4 p.m.
Thursday: SCV Boxed Lunch program with prior registration at 11 a.m.
Thursday: No Legacy Commons Supplemental Grocery Food Distribution
Dec. 29: SCV Boxed Lunch program with prior registration at 11 a.m.
Dec. 29: Legacy Commons Supplemental Grocery Food Distribution from 1 to 4 p.m.
Dec. 31: SCV Boxed Lunch program with prior registration for seniors at 11 a.m.
Dec. 31: Legacy Commons Supplemental Grocery Food Distribution from 1 to 4 p.m.
Jan. 5: SCV Boxed Lunch program with prior registration at 11 a.m.
Jan. 5: Legacy Commons Supplemental Grocery Food Distribution from 1 to 4 pm.
For details call Legacy Commons at 661-267-5904.
The Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 will be closed during the furlough. It will reopen Jan. 9 and begin its regular hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, weather and COVID-19 permitting.
New or renewal business licenses may be paid through Palmdale’s Business Support Center (BSC), from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for legal holidays, Friday and Jan. 1, when offices will be closed. The BSC may also be contacted by phone at 661-247-8384, or send email to Palmdale@HdLGov.com Business licenses may be paid online 24 hours a day, seven days a week by visiting https://Palmdale.HdLGov.com
Note that the City has transitioned to a new system and customers may need to contact the BSC for new account numbers and codes to pay online.
Parking and administrative citations may be paid online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations during the furlough, 24 hours, seven days a week. Citations may also be paid or disputed by phone by calling 866-420-2894, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. During the furlough, tow releases may be paid at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 750 East Avenue Q in Palmdale.
