PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council will hold a workshop today to focus on the city’s General Plan update.
The workshop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Council Chamber and will be closed to in-person attendance due to public health orders from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Palmdale General Plan update will serve as a 25-year guide for growth and development and will provide guidance for land use, economic growth, open space, conservation, affordable housing and employment.
The meeting agenda is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings
Members of the public may address the City Council regarding items listed or not listed on the printed agenda. Unless otherwise extended by a majority vote of the City Council, comments shall be limited to three minutes per speaker.
Interested persons may participate via Zoom webcast by going to the link https://zoom.us/j/96057385230?pwd=QjV6MXowQTlEaTAxT2pZMlpBb0h6Zz09. Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669/900-9128, with the webinar ID 960 5738 5230 and passcode 199909.
While participating on Zoom, press *9 to “raise your hand” and wait for the host to ask you to unmute yourself. Press *6 to unmute your microphone. Then, state your name and city of residence for the record and begin.
Residents who wish to comment on agenda items without logging onto the meeting via Zoom may do so using the eComment feature.
To comment, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page at cityofpalmdale.org
Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of your selected meeting. Then scroll through the agenda to find the item for which you would like to provide a comment, and select that item to input your comments. You may either sign in to your SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. Enter your comment in the field provided, and type in your name before submitting your comment. Note that one hour prior to the start of each meeting, eComments may no longer be submitted.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org.
For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 661/267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org
