PALMDALE — The City Council, on Jan. 12, made permanent the decision to hold its meetings on the first and third Wednesdays. It’s a shift that had been in a trial period since October.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo requested the change from Tuesdays in July, to accommodate his new job.
The Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance, which changes the meeting day in the city’s Municipal Code.
Carrillo attempted to change the meeting date, again, to Thursdays, but his motion died for lack of a second.
When he requested the change in July, he explained that he recently took a new job as a senior planner with the City of Desert Hot Springs, which creates a conflict with the Council meeting times.
The Desert Hot Springs City Council meets at the same time as Palmdale’s — the first and third Tuesday of each month, at the same time — and that city’s Planning Commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
When he first joined the Council in 2016, Carrillo said at the time, the Council met on Wednesdays, which also conflicted with his job schedule. He requested a change at that time and it was granted “without any question, without any testing,” he said in August. “Evidently, it worked out. I am asking for this to accommodate my duty to represent those who elected me and my right to have employment. It’s my livelihood; it’s how I support my family.”
The Council debated at the Aug. 17 meeting what alternate day would cause the least amount of conflict and burden for staff and the public. They settled on Wednesdays, with a trial period to see how it worked out, considering the effect it would have on all Council members’ schedules and public participation in meetings.
