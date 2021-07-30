Large crowds turned out Tuesday for Palmdale’s National Night Out event at Domenic Massari Park. Residents had the opportunity to meet first responders, learn about services available in their community and talk to neighbors. A variety of community organizations and agencies took part in the event, part of a nationwide crime and drug prevention awareness campaign designed to generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts.

