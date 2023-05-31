Palmdale budget

South Antelope Valley Emergency Services will be receiving $319,870 in revenue thanks to the three-quarter cent sales tax approved by Palmdale voters in November 2020, according to the proposed 2023-24 city budget.

PALMDALE — Measure AV, the three-quarter cent sales tax approved by Palmdale voters in November 2020 is expected to generate about $22.9 million in fiscal year 2023-24, according to a proposed budget.

The Measure AV Oversight Committee will review the proposed budget and provide recommendation for adoption at 5 p.m. today in council chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.

