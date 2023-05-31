PALMDALE — Measure AV, the three-quarter cent sales tax approved by Palmdale voters in November 2020 is expected to generate about $22.9 million in fiscal year 2023-24, according to a proposed budget.
The Measure AV Oversight Committee will review the proposed budget and provide recommendation for adoption at 5 p.m. today in council chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.
Measure AV is projected to have an ending fund balance of $14 million for fiscal year 2022-23 that will roll forward to be programmed in future years, according to a staff report.
Highlights of the proposed budget include approximately $10.66 million for public safety including $7.2 million for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department contract; $321,000 for animal care and $239,320 for emergency management.
The proposed budget also includes $14.5 million for safe and clean parks, $500,000 for graffiti abatement and $3.1 million for multi-year projects under the capital improvement program.
For community programs, the proposed budget has $319,870 for SAVES (South Antelope Valley Emergency Services); $200,000 for unhoused programs; $405,000 for senior programs; and $95,000 for community programs including $25,000 for veteran support and $50,000 for community partnerships.
Under economic development the proposed budget has $890,000 for business retention and partnership programs, $150,000 for film and tourism and $1.5 million for property acquisition and entitlement.
The committee is also expected to appoint a chairperson and vice-chair. The Palmdale City Council appointed seven members to the Measure AV Oversight Committee and two alternates at its May 17 meeting. The seven members are Steven Angebrandt, Rick Carr, Cynthia Garcia, Marina Hickerson, Charles Murphy, Barbara Smart and Judy Vaccaro-Fry.
