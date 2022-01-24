PALMDALE — Residents are invited to review and provide input for a Caltrans project to install pedestrian improvements and bike lanes along Palmdale Boulevard/State Route 138 from the Antelope Valley Freeway to Avenue T.
A virtual meeting to discuss the project is scheduled for 6 p.m., on Wednesday.
The meeting will be available online at https://signin.webex.com/join Meeting number: 24995984531 and event password 2022.
Participants may also join by phone by calling 408-418-9388, access code 24995984531.
The project includes installing pedestrian improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, as well as bike lanes.
The current plan calls for bike lanes to eliminate parking on the north and south sides of the street from Sierra Highway to 12th Street East, according to a Caltrans notice.
The project route is the length of Palmdale Boulevard from the freeway to 47th Street East, then south on 47th Street East to Avenue T/Pearblossom Highway.
During the virtual meeting, Caltrans officials will collect feedback on the proposed project and conduct an online poll, according to the notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.