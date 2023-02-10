PALMDALE — Palmdale-based Two-Lifestyles Inc. Women’s Empowerment presented media professional, writer and producer Germany Kent with the 2023 Shero of the Year Award at a Feb. 3 ceremony.
The award is given to a member of the Los Angeles-area community who has given her time and talent to Two-Lifestyles Inc., the local community she serves and beyond the state of California.
An active civic and community leader, Kent has volunteered with multiple nonprofits and assisted with various functions, including providing volunteer efforts, media opportunities and mentorship to youth.
“With passion, grit, talent and tenacity, Germany has been lifting up others and is an amazing Shero,” La Toyia Conway-Hampton, executive director and Founder of Two-Lifestyles, Inc., said. “She is making our county, our country and our world a better place. Germany is fostering a community of hope and compassion which has made all the difference. Without her, things would not be the same.”
Kent is a national award-winning journalist and is also nationally recognized as a leading advocate in improving Internet etiquette speaking out against cyberbullying across America.
She has been named by The Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the Powerful Women Making A Difference in Los Angeles.
“I’m so honored to receive this award from pioneering leader La Toyia Conway-Hampton’s trailblazing organization Two-Lifestyles, Inc.,” Kent said. “Conway-Hampton has achieved great success as a change agent. I have learned so much from her. This accomplishment is a significant milestone in my life. It’s so humbling.”
Among Kent’s other achievements is being a critically acclaimed author with registered copyrights with the The US Library of Congress. Kent resides in the South Bay region of the Los Angeles metropolitan area and went to college at the University of Southern California, Mississippi State University and the University of Alabama.
“Germany is known for her positive demeanor and ability to harness her clout and relationships,” Conway-Hampton said. “She is a savvy businesswoman who continues to excel in the fields of media, public relations, and philanthropy, and those are just some of the pillars from her highly eventful year.”
