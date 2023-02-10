Shero of the Year Award

Palmdale-based Two-Lifestyles Inc. executive director La Toyia Conway-Hampton (right) presented writer and producer Germany Kent the 2023 Shero of the Year Award at a Feb. 3 ceremony in Palmdale.

 photo courtesy of Luxe Media Associates

PALMDALE — Palmdale-based Two-Lifestyles Inc. Women’s Empowerment presented media professional, writer and producer Germany Kent with the 2023 Shero of the Year Award at a Feb. 3 ceremony.

The award is given to a member of the Los Angeles-area community who has given her time and talent to Two-Lifestyles Inc., the local community she serves and beyond the state of California.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.