PALMDALE — The City is launching a new campaign encouraging residents, especially younger ones, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The campaign will feature the winning artwork designed by local residents in the city’s “This is Our Shot, Palmdale!” poster contest.
The designs by winner Miguel Chavez, second-place finisher Chelsea Williams and third-place finisher Ambernai Todd will be featured on the city’s social media platforms in hopes of encouraging those who have yet to be vaccinated to get their shot.
“According to the CDC, adults ages 18 to 39 have the lowest vaccination rate at 34%,” said Palmdale’s Communications Specialist Armin Gomez, who coordinated the project. “Increasing that number significantly is critical to protecting our community from infection and preventing viral mutations. Seeing so many of our young artists send powerful messages for vaccinations is very heartening and will hopefully encourage their peers who may be hesitant about the vaccine.”
The contest winners were announced and all 15 participants recognized at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“We were jazzed to get so many beautiful renditions of posters,” Communications Manager John Mlynar said, adding it was very difficult to select the winners.
Second-place finisher Chelsea Williams said the inspiration for her design was the hesitancy of her own family members to be vaccinated. That reluctance comes not from ignorance, she said, but from the dark history of medical experiments on Black people, such as the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment, in which Black men with syphilis were promised health care, but instead left untreated to study the disease as it ran its course.
“That’s one of many examples of why Black people don’t trust the United States with the vaccine,” she said. “It’s still a blessing, even with the history that we have as Black people, to live here in the United States, because other countries are begging for vaccines.”
Her design features a Black man with his arms upraised, beams of light from his fingers to a depiction of the COVID-19 virus. Superimposed over the image are the words “This is Our Shot Palmdale,” with the word “shot” in the shape of a needle.
“If Black people see themselves, maybe then they’ll feel a little more trustworthy to get the vaccine,” she said.
The contest was open to anyone age 16 years and older. The posters featured original artwork conveying the importance of individual and public health and providing a unique perspective on how the COVID-19 vaccine has impacted the community through a positive and personal way.
The winners were also awarded gift cards of $100, $75 and $50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.