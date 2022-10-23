City of Palmdale logo

PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council took advantage of a Los Angeles County tax-default auction to approve the purchase of property near the Palmdale Transportation Center for use in the future.

The Council approved the purchase of two vacant parcels on the southwest corner of Avenue Q-3 and Sixth Street East Alley, on Wednesday. (Sixth Street East Alley runs between Fifth and Sixth streets east.) The approval is necessary as part of the process to indicate the city’s interest in obtaining the parcels as part of the tax-default sale. It does not guarantee the property will be sold to the city, according to the staff report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.