PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council took advantage of a Los Angeles County tax-default auction to approve the purchase of property near the Palmdale Transportation Center for use in the future.
The Council approved the purchase of two vacant parcels on the southwest corner of Avenue Q-3 and Sixth Street East Alley, on Wednesday. (Sixth Street East Alley runs between Fifth and Sixth streets east.) The approval is necessary as part of the process to indicate the city’s interest in obtaining the parcels as part of the tax-default sale. It does not guarantee the property will be sold to the city, according to the staff report.
The approval is for a maximum of $75,000 for both parcels. This includes the outstanding taxes and penalties, as well as some administrative fees, Economic and Community Development Director Luis Garibay said.
The two parcels together total about 6,000 square feet, he said.
The land is in the Palmdale Transit Area Specific Plan and would likely be used for future development of the California High Speed Rail Palmdale Station, according to the staff report.
Acquiring the property will also assist the city in future street widening and pedestrian improvements along sections of Avenue Q-3 and Sixth Street East Alley.
While there are no immediate plans for use of the property, this was an opportunity to purchase it for the future, for what is likely less than market rate, Garibay said.
