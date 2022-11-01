PALMDALE — Any records made or broken on the Palmdale Academy Charter School’s new teal track and field will be official because the state-of-the-art $5 million facility meets California Interscholastic Federation standards for high schools.
The high school, at 3838 East Ave. R, is a dependent charter school of the Palmdale School District. The school is in its second year with freshman and sophomore students.
School and District administrators, as well as the Board of Trustees, students, parents and other dignitaries, celebrated the new track with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday morning, that included performances by the school’s orchestra and mariachi band.
“As we celebrate the ribbon-cutting for this beautiful track, I’m excited about what it means to our students,” founding Principal Kathya Arriaran-Buono said. “This track is not just a track; this track is school pride, memories and special moments for our entire community.”
Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said that since he started with the District some eight years ago, his mission was to build a track for the District’s students.
“To be here, it’s an incredible accomplishment,” Maldonado said. “It’s an accomplishment one single individual cannot do by himself. … It has to be teamwork.”
The is the first phase of the track, Maldonado added. Subsequent phases will include bleachers and a concession stand.
“When you do it together it means more because that means that we are all going to be coming together as a team and realizing that this is our for community, for our students,” Maldonado said. “Our principal is right; we’re going to make a lot of memories back here.”
Maldonado added he looks forward to when the current sophomores graduate in two years.
“We are building a house for our children to want to be here,” Board President Simone Zulu Diol said. “They don’t have to go anywhere else. When they think about Palmdale, they’re going to think about this track. They’re going to think about how nice it is. They don’t have to go anywhere else to get the best because we are giving it to them.”
The professional-grade synthetic track is the same type of track installed on the University of California and California State University campuses. The track and field was paid for with bond funds.
“The District was able to build world-class, second-to-none right here in Palmdale,” Jaime Ortiz, CEO of High Performing Learning Environments, the District’s partner in the project, said.
Representatives from the offices of Congressman Mike Garcia, state Sen. Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented certificates to Arriaran-Buono in honor the ribbon cutting. Palmdale Councilman Juan Carrillo, a former Palmdale School District trustee, also presented a certificate.
