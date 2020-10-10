PALM SPRINGS — The popular Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has reopened after a long shutdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The first car began its two-and-a-half-mile ascent high into the San Jacinto Mountains on Friday morning.
The attraction was shut down in mid-March as part of the restrictions intended to slow the spread of the virus.
Each of the rotating cars can carry 80 passengers but under the reopening rules capacity will be limited to 12 passengers.
Masks are required and the tram cars’ windows will remain open during the ride.
