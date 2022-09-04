Pakistan Floods

A family carries belongings from its flooded home by tractor after heavy rain in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, on Saturday.

 Fareed Khan/AP Photo

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan appealed, Saturday, to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. The request came even as planes carried supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.

Federal planning minister Ahsan Iqbal called for an “immense humanitarian response for 33 million people” affected by monsoon rains that triggered devastating floods. International attention to Pakistan’s plight has increased as the number of fatalities and homeless have risen. According to initial government estimates, the rain and flooding have caused $10 billion in damage.

