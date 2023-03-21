SAN JOSE — Two people who kidnapped a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home last year were sentenced Monday to prison.

Yesenia Ramirez was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison. Jose Portillo received five years.

