Two of state Sen. Scott Wilk’s bills — SB 947 and SB 1089 — passed unanimously off the Senate floor, this week, and will move on to the State Assembly, the Santa Clarita Republican announced.
Senate Bill 947 provides the same whistleblower protections afforded to state employees to the employees of private entities that hold contracts over $5 million dollars with the state, empowering those employees to report any improper activities without fear of repercussion or retaliation.
“SB 947 is a vital step in bolstering public trust in government and offers key, common-sense protections to the brave whistleblowers who put public safety above their own self-interests,” Wilk said. “I am very pleased to have the support of my Senate colleagues.”
SB 947 was inspired by whistleblowers who, in the midst of a pandemic, put their own financial security on the line to report the dangerous mismanagement of the PerkinElmer COVID testing lab in Valencia. Not only did the lab fail to meet the testing quotas it promised in exchange for a $1.7 billion state contract, but its failings also included tests that were inaccurate and overseen by unlicensed staff.
“The Valencia Lab fiasco was exposed by whistleblowers, and eventually the lab’s contract was quietly cancelled — a testament to the importance of the role of whistleblowers in exposing problems,” Wilk said.
Senate Bill 1089 permits eye care professionals who participate in Medi-Cal to obtain eyeglasses for Medi-Cal beneficiaries from private suppliers based on an assessment of patient need and eyeglasses quality.
“Bureaucratic red tape has needlessly prevented eye care professionals from serving their Medi-Cal patients in a way that those patients expect and deserve. In choosing eyeglasses, providers should make decisions based only on patient well-being,” Wilk said.
Existing law stipulates that individuals on Medi-Cal must receive eyeglasses produced by the California Prison Industry Authority. Unfortunately, the Prison Industry Authority has an abysmal track record in serving Medi-Cal beneficiaries, according to Wilk’s office.
Many Medi-Cal beneficiaries have received poor quality frames or incorrectly prescribed lenses, and many patients are forced to wait for months to receive their glasses.
“SB 1089 doesn’t prevent a provider from using the PIA to obtain eyeglasses; it simply gives that provider more options in seeking out the best eye-care solution for their Medi-Cal patients,” Wilk said. ”This bill is a no-brainer — prioritizing patients and their individual situations should not be controversial, and I am glad that my Senate colleagues overwhelmingly agreed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.