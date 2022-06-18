SACRAMENTO — A Northern California pair not only smuggled drugs to five other states but repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of the nationwide scheme, a US grand jury alleged, this week.
A federal grand jury in Sacramento, on Thursday, indicted Quinten Giovanni Moody, also known as Christano Rossi, 37, and Myra Boleche Minks, 46, on charges of drug trafficking, impersonating federal law enforcement officials, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, and obstruction of justice.
They used couriers, airline employees and a shipping company to send California-grown marijuana to Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada and Texas, from 2017 into this year, prosecutors said. Pot purchased for $1,500 per pound in California, in 2017, would be sold for $2,600 per pound in Georgia, according to an FBI affidavit.
And, from last year, until this spring, they said Minks repeatedly posed as various federal agents in attempts to learn about or disrupt the investigation. She also posed as an airline employee in an attempt to persuade other employees to let a courier complete a drug delivery, the affidavit says.
Officials are seeking to arrest Minks and did not know of an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
On six different occasions, they allege Minks variously pretended to be a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent; an assistant US attorney; an FBI special agent; an employee of the US Secret Service; and an employee of the US Department of Justice.
The ruses included posing as the DEA agent in what the affidavit said was an attempt to get inside information from the investigation into an April 2020 shootout between two vehicles on an interstate highway in Oakland that left one victim dead.
Investigators recovered nearly $375,000 in cash packed in two suitcases from the dead man’s vehicle.
The pair is also alleged to have submitted fake federal search warrants to a phone company in a bid to get location information for a cellphone, and to have given two different tow truck companies fake federal court orders in repeated attempts to retrieve two of Moody’s vehicles from a secure parking lot at the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.