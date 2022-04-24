LOS ANGELES — US officials have repatriated 16 cultural items to the Peruvian government, including paintings, historical documents and stone axes.
The FBI returned the items to representatives of Peru at a ceremony, Friday, in Los Angeles.
“These objects and the heritage they carry with them took an opaque journey into the United States and now have a clear path of return to Peru through proper diplomatic channels,” Kristi K. Johnson, assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, said in a statement.
The objects include historical documents, a 17th century painting stolen from a Peruvian church, in 1992, and a painting stolen from a different church, in 2002, that was hand-carried into the United States by an art dealer, sold to an art gallerist in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and later sold, in 2016, to a buyer in California, the statement said.
These artifacts were voluntarily surrendered to the FBI, the statement said.
“In these instances, the people who bought these objects did the right thing. Once they realized they were stolen, they agreed to forfeit them,” said Liz Rivas, a special agent with the FBI’s art crimes team.
The person who had the historical documents said they were purchased as souvenirs in Peru and they were reselling them online to make money during the coronavirus pandemic, Rivas said. She said the person didn’t know they were stolen, and in this case, the documents didn’t meet the minimum value for a criminal case.
The last four objects were stone axes seized in Indianapolis, in 2014, from the collection of amateur archaeologist Donald Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.