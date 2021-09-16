PALMDALE — Residents and businesses are invited to bring their stashes of unused paint, stain or varnish on Saturday for a free paint recycling/reuse event at the Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Dr.
The event, held in conjunction with PaintCare.org, will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Paint in good condition that is collected will be available for free to the public.
During the event, Pearblossom artist Christopher Minsal will be painting a mural on the west end of the transportation center, using recycled paints collected by PaintCare in previous collection events.
“I think it’s going to be a very nice addition” to brighten the neighborhood, Public Art Coordinator George Davis said.
The event is a collaboration between the city’s Public Arts and Environmental departments, combining the effort to safely dispose of the paint many residents have to get rid of, while providing a bit of beautification in the process.
“The mural is just to add a splash of color to the event,” Davis said.
Minsal’s mural will feature lizards — his signature — painting their own mural using paints brought to them by a hummingbird.
“It’s kind of a playful twist on the theme,” Davis said. “It’ll be a fun piece to see go up in the background of this event.”
The event is free, but registration is required and space is limited. To register, visit https://paint-palmdale.eventbrite.com and indicate your expected time of arrival.
Households may bring any amount of paint, stain and varnish, which must be in sealed containers with the original manufacturer label. Aerosols, solvents and other hazardous waste are not accepted.
Businesses must qualify as an exempt generator under federal and any analogous state hazardous waste generator rules to use the PaintCare program for oil-based and latex paint. If a business is not exempt, they may only bring latex paint. For a complete list of accepted products and business limits, visit https://paint-palmdale.eventbrite.com.
“Now’s your chance to recycle your paint for free and get to see the latest piece of public art being created from recycled materials,” Palmdale Management Analyst Stephanie Mejia said.
Minsal serves on several local art committees and has helped to spark an art movement along with other artists in the South Antelope Valley. Some of his works may be found on murals along Pearblossom Highway and inside buildings within the Keppel School District.
Additionally, he works on museum quality installations of educational, mazes, games and labyrinths in institutions and science centers across the nation with Dave Phillips’ company, A-MAZE-D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.