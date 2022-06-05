LONDON (AP) — As designer Clary Salandy pushes open the kitchen door at a nondescript community center in west London, her visitors pause, astonished by what they find.
A dozen giraffe heads, crafted in shades of orange and brown with top hats and flowing eyelashes, smile in a tidy row atop the commercial-grade stove, while a pair of zebras peer out from a corner near the refrigerator.
That sense of surprise is exactly what Salandy hopes people will experience, today, when the giraffes and zebras join a troupe of dancing elephants and flamingos outside Buckingham Palace as part of the pageant that will cap off four days of festivities celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. In the meantime, the plastic foam beasts will remain locked in the kitchen for safekeeping.
Salandy and her team at Mahogany Carnival Arts want their playful reimagining of the setting where the young Princess Elizabeth learned she was queen, in 1952, while on a wildlife expedition in Kenya, to spark a sense of fun and fantasy in a nation recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic.
They want, in short, to inspire joy.
“When you see it, you should go, ‘Wow! You know, that’s amazing!’’’ Salandy said. “We’re going to lift people out of COVID and take them forward when they finish. People should feel positive that life is coming back and we’re going to move forward and back into enjoying our lives.”
That message will be delivered by a group of 250 artists and performers from the African-Caribbean community, which was particularly hit hard by the pandemic and is now being squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis.
But the performers want to reach out to everyone with a presentation that celebrates the diversity of Britain and the Commonwealth.
Children will become swans, older people will zoom around in mobility scooters decked out as flamingos and dancers will bring the giraffes and zebras to life, perhaps even to mingle with the crowds.
