LANCASTER — Sue Page, executive director for The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, will retire at the end of the month, after 11 years of service.
“The Board is extremely grateful for Sue’s leadership, wisdom and decade of service she has devoted to The Children’s Center, the families we serve and the community as a whole,” CCAV Board President Samantha Schmitz said. “She has been a true asset to the center and is undoubtedly leaving the organization in a stronger position than it was when she joined it.”
Page started her professional career in education. She moved to California from Arizona. Her Arizona credential was not good in California, so she had to take more classes to teach in the state. She started as a noon duty aide and became a classroom aide before she got her California credential to teach. She also has a master’s degree in administration.
“I was minding my own business in my classroom, when my principal walked in and said ‘Hey, I hear you have an administrative credential,” Page recalled. “And I said, ‘Hey, I do.’ ”
Her principal asked what she thought about being a vice principal.
“I said, ‘Well, I don’t know, let me think about it,’ ” Page said. “It all started that way and I ended my career as a superintendent, which was fantastic.”
She retired from the Gorman School District to take care of husband, after he fell ill. She took two years off, then a friend told her about the executive director position at The Children’s Center.
“I had really no idea what I was walking into,” Page said.
The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, incorporated, in 1988, is a nonprofit organization that provides services to children who are victims of, or at risk for, abuse. It also provides services to their families. The center offers comprehensive prevention, intervention and treatment services.
“Most people think it’s just a daycare center, they don’t really realize what we do here is therapy,” Page said.
She was a quick leaner.
“I formed an incredible team,” Page said. “Our team is so professional and our therapists are so good.”
She worked with Los Angeles County previously, so it was an easy adjustment. A long-time Antelope Valley resident, Page was already a part of the community when she was hired to lead The Children’s Center. “When they hired me I knew the community,” she said. “I had people, all the superintendents, all the education, all my networking really played an important role in me being able to provide services for the community I knew.”
Page said her passion has always been children.
“The bottom line on that is wherever I go, that’s what I keep in mind,” she said. “I keep the mission of the Children’s Center and what’s best for children.”
Over the past 11 years The Children’s Center increased the number of children who receive therapy each year from 100 to nearly 1,000. The nonprofit also went from being $1 million in debt to having an annual budget of more than $8 million and no debt.
Page is also proud of The Children’s Center program to provide resources for transitional-aged youth, or young people between the ages of 16 to 25, who transition from the foster care system to adulthood.
“These children have experienced so much trauma, some of them have moved 13 times,” she said.
More could be done to help these young people, Page said, such as a bank account to provide them a first and last month’s rent.
“We need to change some of those policies and look at how we can make them successful instead of being homeless or being incarcerated,” she said.
Page is most proud of how the community has supported The Children’s Center over the last 11 years.
“We have community members that donate their time,” she said.
The volunteer Children’s Center Board of Directors also helps out.
“I’m really, really proud of my leadership team and my staff,” Page said. “I know that they’re going to be just fine because I’m not a micromanager and I’ve let them be professional. They know their roles and they’re really good at their jobs.”
She said if someone were to describe her, it would be to say that if she says that she will do something, she gets it done.
“I’m proud of the fact that you give me a $1 and 97% of that dollar goes to treating children,” she said. “You can count on The Children’s Center to do what we say we’re going to do. We’re not wasting taxpayers’ money.”
Page leaves The Children Center on solid ground, Community Engagement Manager Carol Stevenson said.
They finished a five-year strategic plan at the end of last year that goes into effect, July 1.
“There were a lot of loose ends, a lot of things she wanted to accomplish she put in place before setting a retirement day and she was able to do this despite the pandemic,” Stevenson said.
The Children’s Center Board of Directors selected Donna Gaddis, who currently serves as The Children’s Center compliance manager, to assume the executive director position after Page’s exit.
Gaddis’s involvement with the Children’s Center began as a volunteer, in 2001. In the ensuing two decades, she has been a Board member, program manager and interim executive director.
“Donna and Sue have worked collaboratively for the past 11 years, which ensures the smoothest possible transition in leadership,” Schmitz said. “The Board is confident in Donna’s ability to build upon the center’s solid footing and extremely favorable financial outlook as we work to meet the ever-evolving needs of the community.”
