LOS ANGELES — Community relations manager Imelda Padilla said Wednesday she is “happy and humbled” by the support of voters propelling her to victory in the race to fill the Sixth District Los Angeles City Council seat left vacant by the resignation of Nury Martinez.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s special election gave Padilla 6,684 votes, while council aide Marisa Alcaraz received 5,096 votes — a 56.74% to 43.26% margin in the race to fill out the remainder of Martinez’s term, ending in December 2024.

