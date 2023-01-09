LANCASTER — The Lancaster School District awarded a $17.23 million contract to Webb Builders Construction Inc. for modernization and seismic mitigation of five buildings at Joshua Elementary School.
The District’s Board of Education unanimously awarded the contract to the Lancaster-based construction firm at the Dec. 13 meeting.
“We’ve seen the cost of construction skyrocket unlike anything we’ve seen in prior years,” Assistant Superintendent Larry Freise said at the meeting.
Webb Builders was the only construction firm to submit a bid, Freise said in response to a question from Board Clerk Duane Winn.
“And you think it’s a decent value for the job,” Board President Keith Giles said.
The project’s architect briefed District administrators for the cost, Freise said.
“This project is the biggest of all the phases and it does a little bit to the value,” Freise said. “Just the cost of the raw materials and labor is driving up all the other components of the job.”
Winn asked if the current phase will complete the modernization.
A possible fifth phase would provide for a fire lane access point currently blocked by two portable buildings.
“I think moving those two portables we could do without modernizing the remaining couple portables that are there, but at some point, we do need to consider improving that fire lane access,” Freise said.
Joshua Elementary opened, in 1955, the same year Disneyland opened to the public and Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was declared safe. The campus was last modernized, in 1989. The school is in phase four of a modernization project that began about seven years ago.
The 67-year-old campus’ transformation is being paid for with proceeds from Measure L, the $63 million bond measure passed by more than 68% of voters, in November 2012.
