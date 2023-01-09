Joshua Elementary School

Lancaster School District Superintendent Michele Bowers, who has since retired, talks at the 2018 dedication for the newly remodeled community room and offices at Joshua Elementary School.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The Lancaster School District awarded a $17.23 million contract to Webb Builders Construction Inc. for modernization and seismic mitigation of five buildings at Joshua Elementary School.

The District’s Board of Education unanimously awarded the contract to the Lancaster-based construction firm at the Dec. 13 meeting.

