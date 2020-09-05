LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved changes in work and a revised total contract for reconstruction work on the main runway at Gen. William J. Fox Airfield.
The increase of $789,000 for the revised work brings the total contract amount to approximately $11.09 million from the previous amount of $10.3 million.
The modified construction contract with Sully-Miller Contracting Company will require placing additional quantities of subgrade course, stabilizing unsuitable subgrade conditions and delaying costs caused by the change orders, according to a staff report.
The construction contract for the project was executed on Feb. 12.
A topographic survey revealed additional quantities of subgrade course mix will be needed to meet the original intent of the design. The additional quantities will be needed for the runway mainline and wing, the report said.
In addition, unsuitable subgrade material underneath the existing pavement was encountered during construction.
The revised total contract amount will not increase the total project budget of $15.5 million. The project is funded primarily with Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement and Caltrans California Aid to Airports program grants. The remaining $1.657 million is funded through Public Works’ Aviation Enterprise Fund.
“There will be no impact to the net County cost, due to funding from Public Works’ Aviation Enterprise Fund and grant funds,” the report said. “The Aviation Enterprise Fund will also fund any costs not funded by the FAA Airport Improvement Program and Caltrans California Aid to Airports Program Airport Improvement Program grants.”
