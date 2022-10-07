CHP non-bomb

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department explosives expert examines a suspicious package, Thursday, at the California Highway Patrol office. The package turned out to not be an explosive device.

 Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

LANCASTER — A suspicious package in the parking lot of the Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol Office, in Lancaster, was found, Thursday, to not be an explosive device, after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau explosives experts examined it.

The package was spotted around 3:40 a.m., in the front parking lot of the office on Avenue I, visible from the street, CHP Officer Monique Micheaux said.

