LANCASTER — A suspicious package in the parking lot of the Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol Office, in Lancaster, was found, Thursday, to not be an explosive device, after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau explosives experts examined it.
The package was spotted around 3:40 a.m., in the front parking lot of the office on Avenue I, visible from the street, CHP Officer Monique Micheaux said.
As a precaution, Sheriff’s Department explosive experts were called in to assess and render safe the package. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station also assisted in checking the area.
There had been no threats called in to the office or otherwise, Micheaux said. Someone saw the package and the decision was made to treat it as a potential threat.
There were no evacuations made during the incident, Micheaux said.
Due to the early hour, officers on the graveyard shift were out on patrol and not inside the office, and the surrounding area was not evacuated.
One witness told officials they had seen a transient in the area, she said.
