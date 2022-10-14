Ozone Hole

In this NASA false-color image, the blue and purple shows the hole in Earth’s protective ozone layer over Antarctic, on Oct. 5. It has generally been shrinking but grew to a moderately large size, this year, because of weather conditions.

 NASA via AP

The Antarctic ozone hole, last week, peaked at a moderately large size for the third straight year — bigger than the size of North America — but experts say it’s still generally shrinking despite recent blips because of high altitude cold weather.

The ozone hole hit its peak size of more than 10 million square miles, on Oct. 5, the largest it has been, since 2015, according to NASA. Scientists say because of cooler than normal temperatures over the southern polar regions at 7 to 12 miles high where the ozone hole is, conditions are ripe for ozone-munching chlorine chemicals.

