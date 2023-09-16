LAMEGO, Portugal (AP) — Galego and Cabano, two dark-haired oxen, pulled the sacred image of Our Lady of Remedies on a procession float for more than two hours through this small town in Portugal’s wine country.
They remained unperturbed even when two cannons fired salutes at the procession’s end, but their owner, a local farmer, beamed with pride.
“I love to work with animals, and I have a lot of faith in Nossa Senhora dos Remédios,” said Antonio Faustino, who guided the massive animals in the celebration of this particular image of the Virgin Mary, venerated here since the 1500s. “There is no word to explain the emotion.”
Lamego’s festival, nicknamed “Portugal’s pilgrimage,” is one of the oldest and largest of the many religious feasts that throughout summer draw tens of thousands of people to hamlets and metropolises. They remain popular in this rapidly secularizing country, where the Catholic Church has been reckoning this year with a long-ignored clergy sexual abuse scandal that Pope Francis addressed when he marked World Youth Day last month in Lisbon.
The Maronesa oxen pairs, and several others pulling floats through Lamego’s steep cobblestone streets past several churches — some dating back to the Middle Ages — make this festival rare. Typically, it’s the faithful who carry the various likenesses of Mary in similar festivals across the world.
It fits the agricultural traditions of the Douro River Valley, where vineyards produce port wine. In early September, the grape harvest is in full swing, predominantly done by hand on the narrow, terraced hillsides.
A century ago, the Vatican formally granted special permission for animals to pull the floats with life-sized statues of the Virgin Mary, said the Rev. Fernando Albano Cardoso, who for 40 years has organized the festivities.
As agriculture becomes more mechanized, however, it’s difficult to find farmers like Faustino, who has brought his oxen to Our Lady for 10 years and plans to continue doing so.
Another uncommon aspect of the procession is the iconic century-old sacred image standing on the bow of a boat-shaped float — the Virgin Mary breastfeeding infant Jesus.
