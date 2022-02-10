LOS ANGELES — The former owner of a group of health spas and clinics in Los Angeles has admitted to participating in a $20 million insurance fraud scheme involving Botox injections, laser hair removal and other procedures, federal prosecutors said.
Roshanak Khadem, 54, pleaded guilty, Tuesday, to one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and subscribing to a false income tax return, the US Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Khadem’s facilities in the San Fernando Valley included R&R Med Spa, Nu-Me Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Center.
Patients at her businesses were asked to provide their insurance information, even though Khadem and her staff knew the cosmetic procedures would not be covered, the statement said.
