LANCASTER — If your canine companion had a ruff week, or deserves a round of a-paws, take them to Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, on Saturday, for the ultimutt fun day — the City of Lancaster’s 29th Bark at the Park.
The 2022 version of Bark at the Park, themed “Home is Where the Bark Is,” runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the park, 43063 10th St. West.
This year’s event features a variety of activities for dogs and owners to enjoy. The Good Dog Stage and the Bow Wow Arena will host a variety of demonstrations, discussions and entertainment for education and enjoyment, according to the program.
The Bow Wow Arena will host Palmdale-based celebrity dog trainer Kyra Sundance and her world-famous acrobatic stunt dogs. US Customs & Border Protection Agriculture Specialists canine handlers officers Schliskey and Terlaan will demonstrate with their food detection beagles in the arena.
Want to see if agility is in your dog’s future? Check out the Rino Agility dog agility course, where, for a nominal fee, owners and their dogs will be guided through a modified agility course under the supervision of an experienced instructor.
Dog games in the High Desert Obedience Club Canine Carnival include Duck Hunt, hosted by the SOAR High School student body. Let your dog go hunting; if they retrieve a rubber ducky they can win a prize.
In the Finders Keepers Treasure Yard, hosted by Doggy Smiles, dogs are allowed off leash to hunt for extra special treats and toys that have been hidden in the yard. Whatever they choose, they get to take home.
Halfway to Home will host Race the Wind, where dog parents can see how fast their dog can run. Doggies will have a chance to let their inner artist out at the Pawcasso booth, hosted by Southern California Alaskan Malamute Club. At the Paw Prints in Stone, dog lovers can make a keepsake impression of their dog companion’s pawprint in clay.
At the Cat-A-Pult bean bag tossing game, hosted by Lancaster High School’s Interact Club, the dog triggers the device by pressing a lever with his paw, flinging a toy cat onto a grid of numbered squares. Dogs win the prize corresponding to the number the cat lands in.
Finally, APET Rescue and Kennels will host Chase Yer Tail, a Wheel of Fortune-type game where users spin the wheel and win a prize.
On the Good Dog Stage, the Quartz Hill High School band will perform the National Anthem at 10 a.m., to welcome visitors to Bark at the Park. The SOAR High School singers will perform, followed by another performance by the Quartz Hill High band.
Sherry Buchbinder will speak on stage about her involvement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Special guest Shorty Rossi will talk about Shorty’s Rescue, which rescues, rehabilitates and places neglected and abused pit bulls in loving, nurturing homes.
The Good Dog Stage will also host the Man’s Best Friend contests. Barry White of Lancaster Carpeteria and Bart Avery of Bravery Brewery will serve as co-masters of ceremonies.
Sign up at the Information Booth by 11:30 a.m. Contests are Best Trick, Look-Alike, Best Singing Dog, Best Dressed Dog and Best Human Barker.
Dog owners can also get their dogs blessed in the grass arena northeast of the VIP parking lot at 11 a.m., by Pastor Jim White from Palmdale United Methodist Church, or at 2 p.m., by Father Patrick Sheridan from St. Andrew’s Abbey.
The High Desert Obedience Club will sponsor a microchip clinic from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per dog and includes implanting, registration, and tag. The club will also administer the canine good citizen test to see if your companion is a good dog. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Test fees are $10 for the first dog and $8 for the second dog.
