Bark at the Park

Jeff Hill and his Australian shepherd Key take part in the Frisbee competition at the 2015 Bark at the Park. This year’s event is scheduled, for Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — If your canine companion had a ruff week, or deserves a round of a-paws, take them to Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, on Saturday, for the ultimutt fun day — the City of Lancaster’s 29th Bark at the Park.

The 2022 version of Bark at the Park, themed “Home is Where the Bark Is,” runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the park, 43063 10th St. West.

