PALMDALE — A fully loaded cargo container slipped from the truck that was pulling it, Wednesday morning, and blocked the roundabout at 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, leaving it closed to traffic for hours.
The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., according to the Palmdale Sheriff Station.
No one was injured.
The roundabout was not cleared until 11:45 a.m., nearly five hours after the closure occurred.
