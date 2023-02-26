PALMDALE — The application deadline for those who wish to take part in the Measure AV Oversight Committee has been extended to March 16.

The committee oversees spending of the revenue generated by Measure AV, the sales tax approved by Palmdale voters in 2020. Committee members review, comment and make recommendations on the expenditures and receive semi-annual reports on the revenues and expenses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.