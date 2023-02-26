PALMDALE — The application deadline for those who wish to take part in the Measure AV Oversight Committee has been extended to March 16.
The committee oversees spending of the revenue generated by Measure AV, the sales tax approved by Palmdale voters in 2020. Committee members review, comment and make recommendations on the expenditures and receive semi-annual reports on the revenues and expenses.
Members of the committee must either be residents of Palmdale or own a business in the city.
They must be willing to serve a minimum of two years.
Elected officials do not qualify.
Committee members are paid $100 per meeting with a maximum of two meetings per month.
The committee meets bi-monthly to review and provide input on the Measure AV funds.
A hard copy of the completed application may also be emailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org, hand delivered or mailed (postmarked by the deadline) directly to the Office of the City Clerk, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, Palmdale, CA 93550, by 6 p.m. on March 16.
As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint submission via the California Department of Justice. If appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests Form 700 will be required to be completed within 30 days of appointment.
For questions or information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151.
